MLB Rumors: Blue Jays return on table for Matt Chapman under one condition
Slugger and third baseman Matt Chapman remains unsigned. The former Blue Jays star may return to Toronto, but under one condition.
By Curt Bishop
The Toronto Blue Jays are coming into the 2024 season with a chance to secure their third consecutive postseason berth. Last season, they finished 89-73 and clinched the third Wild Card spot in the American League before falling short in the first round against the Minnesota Twins.
One key player from last year's team, third baseman Matt Chapman, is still a free agent, and questions are looming over the Blue Jays. Those questions are all centered around whether or not they will ultimately keep the slugger.
When answering questions from fans in his latest article on MLB.com, Blue Jays beat writer Keegan Matheson shed some light on the Chapman situation and how the slugger may fit into the team's plans for 2024 and beyond.
Chapman could remain with Blue Jays under one condition
Matheson predicted that for the Blue Jays to be able to sign Chapman, the contract would need to be "below public projections." That is the only way the Blue Jays would be comfortable with spending the money to bring him back.
Matheson notes that Chapman was well liked in the Blue Jays clubhouse and provided tremendous value on defense. However, his offensive struggles cast some doubt over the possibility of a reunion.
The slugger hit just .240 in 2023 with 17 home runs. Ultimately, it depends on how Toronto views Chapman's offensive performance. The question is whether his struggles at the end of the year were an aberration or a sign of things to come.
Clearly, there is a risk involved with a potential Chapman reunion, and the Blue Jays are going to have to decide whether or not diving back in with the third baseman is worth the risk.
He hit for a .229 average in 2022, but still managed to pop 27 home runs in his first year with the team. But the Gold Glove third baseman obviously took a big step back in 2023 in terms of his power.
Other teams such as the Chicago Cubs could be in play for Chapman.