MLB Rumors: Another Blue Jays star mentioned in trade talks alongside Bo Bichette
Does trading star talent make sense with the Blue Jays in the hunt for Shohei Ohtani?
While teams always inquire about talented hitters this time of year with the MLB Winter Meetings approaching, this offseason's questions seem startling.
MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic ($) reported that sources are telling him the Toronto Blue Jays are getting inquiries on Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
"The Blue Jays are getting calls on (Guerrero) and Bichette," Rosenthal said. "It makes little sense for the Jays to move either star when they are under pressure to win and believed to be pursuing Shohei Ohtani."
Bichette and Guerrero's star power would likely attract Ohtani to the Blue Jays. Ohtani is the top available free agent with MLB experience this offseason. He undoubtedly wants to join a winning team and will get top dollar no matter where he lands.
MLB Rumors: Blue Jays getting calls on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trade in addition to Bo Bichette
Bichette and Guerrero are two seasons away from free agency in 2026 and have not signed a contract extension.
Guerrero hit .264/.345/.444 with an OPS of .788 with 30 doubles, 26 home runs, 78 runs scored, and 94 RBIs. He was an All-Star first baseman this season, sharing duties as the team's designated hitter.
Bichette had some injury concerns this season but still had an All-Star season at shortstop. Bichette hit .306/.339/.475 with an OPS of .814. He knocked 30 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 69 runs scored and 75 RBIs.
These are impressive statistics for two young stars. It would be mind-blowing to see the Jays trade these talented youngsters. With their sights set on acquiring Ohtani, it would be out of the question to see them move their talented infielders no matter the return. Moving on from the two stars, even if they do not get Ohtani, would suggest the Jays have plans other than winning on their plate. It's safe to say this differs from what the Jays want to project going into the Winter Meetings.
Rosenthal said that teams always inquire about top-tier hitters, like Bichette and Guerrero, and it doesn't necessarily mean conversations have traction. Blue Jays fans can rest assured that these are just inquiries and nothing more.