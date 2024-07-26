Blue Jays trade deadline sales sheet becoming clearer
By Jacob Mountz
Toronto Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins stated over a month ago that trading players signed through next year doesn’t make sense. In his calculations, the Blue Jays are prepared to make a deep postseason run next year. Those comments began to look worse and worse as the Blue Jays slid.
As other teams circled like buzzards around the Blue Jays, the recent news indicated that Toronto is only doubling down.
Per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet, Atkins is maintaining that mentality and, as such, hasn't been considering trading either Kevin Gausman or Chris Bassitt from the club's starting rotation.
Atkins is again making it clear that only rental players are on the trading block. Apparently, he still thinks the Blue Jays will be contending next year even with the Blue Jays’ numerous struggles. With a last-place 46-56 record so far this season, Atkins undoubtedly has his work cut out for him.
Since 2020, the Blue Jays have gone to and lost three Wild Card matchups, failing to advance to an ALDS since 2016. With a last-place team this year, their odds of making it to the postseason next year with the same playbook are very low.
Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt join Vladdy, Bichette in staying with Blue Jays
Atkins’ decision means the Blue Jays will be keeping their top names. Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Chris Bassitt, and Kevin Gausman will start the year as Blue Jays next season.
Among the most buzzworthy of trade candidates has been Vladdy. This year, he is hitting .296 with 18 home runs. The others appear to be in the middle of down years. Both Guerrero Jr. and Bichette are set to be free agents after the 2025 season.
Who’s on the trading block
A lot of contending teams are surely disappointed now that several quality players are not on the trading block. But there are still some quality rental players they can seek. Teams will have this list to digest: Justin Turner, Yusei Kikuchi, Kevin Kiermaier, Joey Votto, Yimi Garcia, Danny Jansen, and Trevor Richards. Kevin Kiermaier is slated to retire after this year.
Among the top names that will be traded are Justin Turner and Yusei Kikuchi. Turner is hitting .241 with 6 HR this season through 286 ABs. His trade value will depend on his potential as a veteran presence at the plate and as a postseason hero. Though his numbers are lacking at the moment, his .339 OBP isn’t so bad. Kikuchi, like his teammates with the exception of Guerrero Jr, is struggling. He maintains a 4.54 ERA through 111 IP. Even so, his 10.14 SO/9 rate is impressive.