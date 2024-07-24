Blue Jays shut door on complete teardown, which could come back to haunt them
The Toronto Blue Jays lost yet another frustrating game on Tuesday, managing just two runs on six hits while falling short against the Rays. They're now 45-55 on the season, sitting in last place in the AL East. With FanGraphs giving them 0.7 percent odds to make the postseason, their trade deadline fate is pretty much sealed. They will be sellers in the coming days.
The only question revolving around this team right now is just how far will Ross Atkins go? Selling expiring contracts is obvious, but would the Jays consider a full-on rebuild?
From what Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith had to say, it sounds as if a full rebuild is off the table, as Toronto wants to compete in 2025.
"But since the Blue Jays plan to keep the door open on contending in 2025, prying away the likes of Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Jose Berrios and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be extremely difficult. Rival teams can still try, of course. It’s not like Ross Atkins is about to hang up on a fellow GM midway through a trade offer."
In other words, the only way the Jays will trade anyone locked in past this season would be if another team completely blows them away. If we're being honest, the chances of that happening are slim to none, meaning the Jays will be avoiding the full teardown. While that helps them for 2025, is it really the right decision?
Blue Jays could be making major mistake shutting door on full rebuild
This Jays core led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette has been together for a while now and has accomplished just about nothing. They've made the postseason three times in the last five years, but haven't won a playoff game in that stretch and things are only trending in the wrong direction with how this season has played out.
Their plan by not trading players under contract for 2025 is to essentially run back the same roster that has fallen short so many times with a couple of different moves around the fringes. That, obviously is a bad idea for so many reasons.
Do the Jays know which division they're in? The AL East is always a bloodbath and will be again next season. The Orioles aren't going anywhere. The Yankees are always competitive. The Red Sox should be better with young prospects coming up. The Rays always seem to find a way to be pesky.
The Jays not only would have to be insanely active in the offseason to get back into postseason contention in 2025 -- but then what happens after 2025?
Their best players in Guerrero and Bichette are only under control through 2025 with no extension in sight. Sure, if they can extend one or both of them then keeping them in Toronto is fine, but how realistic is that? Not trading Bichette in the middle of his down year while he's currently injured makes some sense, but they can get a haul for Guerrero if they make him available right now.
Their rotation was a strength the last couple of years but has taken a major step back this season. Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt are both in their mid-30s. Why not attempt to sell high while you can? If the goal is competing in 2025, can't the Jays sign a starter or two in free agency?
For all intents and purposes, this is a seller's market. The Royals had to send a ton just to get a set-up man with 1.5 years of club control. They can completely revamp their farm system which is quite lackluster right now if they consider trades for their controllable players.
It's hard to see how this team competes in 2025 barring a massive offseason. They're farther away than they think they are. Refusing to tear this thing down that wasn't working anyway could be the latest (and last) mistake Ross Atkins makes as the man in charge.