New York reunion? A Blue Jays-Yankees trade to bolster the Bronx bullpen in big way
By Curt Bishop
The Toronto Blue Jays are likely to be sellers at the trade deadline with the 2024 season having gone south. At 45-54, Toronto sits in last place in the American League East, 15 games out of first place and 10 games back in the Wild Card race.
One pitcher in particular could generate a lot of interest from other teams. Reliever Chad Green has had a strong season. The 33-year-old is 2-2 with a 1.88 ERA in 28.2 innings of work, and according to Jon Morosi, his former team, the New York Yankees, have shown interest in acquiring him.
He can close and pitch in high-leverage spots, is signed for 2025, and was a popular teammate during his time in New York. This makes him an ideal bullpen target for the Yankees.
A Yankees-Blue Jays trade to send Chad Green back to New York
Green would give New York's bullpen a major boost. This is the Yankees biggest need at the trade deadline, even with some solid options in their 'pen. But New York is obviously very familiar with Green, so it would make sense to reunite with him.
As for Toronto, they would be receiving a solid prospect from within the Yankees organization. New York is very high on right-hander Clayton Beeter. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers and went to New York in the Joey Gallo trade in 2022.
His fastball can top out at 97 mph, and he also possesses a mid-80s slider with two-plane depth. His mid-80s changeup could use a little work, as can his curveball, which sits at roughly 78-82 mph, but his slider and fastball are two solid pitches that make him a solid depth option. He is expected to be ready at some point this season, according to MLB Pipeline.
Adding Beeter would give Toronto a solid arm for the future, while also allowing them to trade Green while his value is high. New York's bullpen will ultimately be strengthened even further with a move like this. Green could go next to Clay Holmes at the back end of games and serve as a second closing option.