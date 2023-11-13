MLB Rumors: Bo Bichette trade, Brewers chips, Cubs latest
Could the Los Angeles Dodgers make a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays for a shortstop? This and more in our latest MLB rumors roundup.
By Kevin Henry
Let's take a look at the latest MLB rumors, including the Los Angeles Dodgers potentially eyeing a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, plus some notes on a pair of National League Central rivals in the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers.
MLB rumors: Could Los Angeles Dodgers land Bo Bichette in a trade?
If the Dodgers are indeed looking to make a big impact this offseason, there are other names potentially on the team's wish list besides Shohei Ohtani. In fact, Los Angeles could be looking to make a major upgrade at shortstop.
In an article for MLB.com by Juan Toribio, he writes that the Dodgers are hopeful that Gavin Lux will be able to return to the team after suffering a knee injury in March. That injury set in place a domino effect that eventually landed Miguel Rojas at Chavez Ravine after a trade with the Miami Marlins. Rojas, however, would post just a 66 OPS+ as he slashed .236/.290/.322 in 423 plate appearances.
The Dodgers could certainly upgrade at shortstop, and Lux would do just that. However, Los Angeles also has to have a backup plan should Lux not be ready to take over the position to start the season. With that in mind, Toribio writes, "The Dodgers, however, will continue to monitor the trade market for a shortstop, mainly Milwaukee’s Willy Adames and Toronto’s Bo Bichette."
Bichette enters 2024 in the middle of a three-year, $33.6 million deal. He has led the American League in hits in two of the last three seasons and earned his second All-Star nod in 2023. The Blue Jays would likely have to be blown away to send Bichette to the Dodgers, but it seems Los Angeles is certainly keeping an eye on things north of the border.