MLB Rumors: Bo Bichette trade, Brewers chips, Cubs latest
Could the Los Angeles Dodgers make a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays for a shortstop? This and more in our latest MLB rumors roundup.
By Kevin Henry
Could Dodgers also make deals with the Milwaukee Brewers?
You might have noticed in the previous quote about Bichette that there was another shortstop also mentioned who could be of interest to the Dodgers, and that's Milwaukee's Willy Adames. The 28-year-old Adames is under team control for the 2024 campaign and made $8,7 million last season while slashing .217/.310/.407. Adames did post an OPS+ of 95 thanks in part to the 24 home runs he hit and 80 runs he drove in. Those numbers also pushed Adames to log 3.0 bWAR, the fourth-highest total for the Brewers.
With Milwaukee reportedly "open to moving virtually any player on its roster," it certainly wouldn't be a surprise for any team needing a shortstop (including potentially the Dodgers) to check in on the availability of Adames.
Milwaukee being willing to listen to offers, of course, doesn't just stop with Adames. Los Angeles also needs pitching and that's where former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes will likely pop up in rumors connected with the Dodgers. Like Adames, Burnes isn't scheduled to be a free agent until the 2025 season, but the time could be right for the Brewers to move him, especially if the Dodgers are ready to improve their rotation via trades.
Toribio writes, "On the trade market, the Dodgers will check in on Dylan Cease, Corbin Burnes and Tyler Glasnow." Those are some big names, but pitching is a big area of concern for Los Angeles heading into the offseason.