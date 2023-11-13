MLB Rumors: Bo Bichette trade, Brewers chips, Cubs latest
Could the Los Angeles Dodgers make a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays for a shortstop? This and more in our latest MLB rumors roundup.
By Kevin Henry
Chicago Cubs looking to add Rhys Hoskins?
According to Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma in an article for The Athletic (subscription required), the Cubs could look to bring Hoskins over from the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason to fill a need for the team at first base.
"With an opening at first base and a need for a middle-of-the-order hitter, the Cubs view Rhys Hoskins as a good fit for their roster, league sources said, seeing it as another opportunity to add an impact player with postseason experience without having to go long on a contract," the duo wrote.
That short-term contract could give the Cubs a win in the chase for Hoskins after it worked well for Cody Bellinger last season. With the former National League MVP looking to prove he could return to form, the Cubs signed Bellinger to a one-year, $17.5 million deal. With his play last season, he parlayed that into what will likely be a solid payday this offseason.
Hoskins (who is represented by Scott Boras, just like Bellinger) is looking to prove that he can rebound from a knee injury suffered in spring training in March, so the Cubs could once again take a chance on a power hitter who needs to show he can still be that "impact player."
If it worked for Bellinger on the North Side, it could potentially work for Hoskins as well, giving the Cubs a potential leg up in the race to land him.