An emergency Dodgers-Blue Jays trade to stem the bleeding after Phillies loss
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the most talented teams in the big leagues this year, just like they have been for the last decade. Despite their talent and record, they still have room to improve their roster. Notably, they could look to upgrade in the infield, which has become a true problem since the hand injury that's sidelined Mookie Betts for the last few weeks.
The most obvious answer on the trade block resides with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays' shortstop Bo Bichette has been the topic of discussion in plenty of rumors over the last few weeks. That market is just beginning to heat up and the Dodgers could look to swoop in and land him before this month's trade deadline.
A deal for Bichette is quite an intriguing one to put together. The Blue Jays will likely hold Bichette at the value that they know he can play at. Other teams will likely want to acquire him closer to the production that he's providing this season.
The answer to this trade is likely somewhere in the middle.
A Dodgers-Blue Jays trade to kickstart Toronto's rebuild by dealing Bichette
MLB insider Jon Heyman noted that the Blue Jays likely aren't looking to trade Bichette, but he also noted that it would probably be in their best interest to do so. He linked the young infielder directly to the Dodgers recently as well.
With Bichette struggling, the Dodgers could likely get him for a bit less than the Blue Jays intended when these rumors began. Albeit, it's still a massive prospect haul.
This deal dives right into the deep pitching depth in the Dodgers' farm system. Los Angeles holds onto their top three prospects in this deal, but they would still be forced to trade away two top ten prospects.
For the Blue Jays, this deal would give them two major league ready players in River Ryan and Trey Sweeney, while also sending them a high-upside southpaw in Jackson Ferris.
Ryan could stick on the Blue Jays big league roster this season. He's ready to be in the big leagues full-time due to his three plus offerings and his improving command. Sweeney could also slot into the Toronto active roster at the time of the trade. He's slashing .242/.329/.410 on the season, showing a solid ability to hit for power and steal bases.
Ferris, 20, has been excellent across 127.1 career professional innings. He features four plus pitches from the left side, showcasing himself as one of the better left-handed pitchers in the entire Dodgers' system.
Adding Bichette for the next two seasons is the key for the Dodgers. They could work their infield around having two versatile shortstops, allowing them to play Mookie Betts wherever they're most comfortable.
I would expect the Dodgers to aggressively pursue a contract extension with Bichette if they can acquire him.