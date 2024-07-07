An emergency Twins-Blue Jays trade if Carlos Correa is out long term
On Sunday afternoon, the Astros pitcher Spencer Arrighetti would lose a mid nineties fastball, drilling the former Astro Carlos Correa in the hand with it. Correa was in very obvious pain as the Minnesota fans rained down boos on their shortstops former team.
Thankfully, Bob Nightengale is reporting that the initial scans have shown no clear fracture at this point. But with hand injuries, you just never know. Reds infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand went undiagnosed with a broken bone in his hand for weeks. The bones in the hand are just so small and there are so many that they can go overlooked on scans from time to time.
If Correa is out for an extended period of time, which is often the case with hand injuries, the Minnesota Twins will need to look to add an infielder to take his place and keep them in control of their own destiny in the playoffs.
The Toronto Blue Jays have been willing to trade their shortstop, Bo Bichette, and the Twins may need to look into his market if Correa has to miss time.
An emergency Twins-Blue Jays trade if Correa misses time
Bichette is more than just a rental, so while this trade would be a kneejerk reaction deal, it wouldn't hurt them in the long run. The Twins would have Bichette under contract for the rest of this year and next year and they could build their 2025 infield around the pair of Bichette and Correa.
In order to acquire a player with potential and talent as great as Bichette's, you will need to part ways with one of your top prospects. Top prospect Walker Jenkins is safe from this trade and No. 2 prospect Brooks Lee has looked solid at the MLB level, so he wouldn't be dealt either. That leaves number three prospect, outfielder Emmanuel Rodriguez as the headliner in this deal.
Rodriguez, 21, has slashed .253/.425/.519 across his professional career, including an absurd .298/.479/.621 slash line in Double-A this season. He has the talent and the potential to continue to fly up the minor leagues, headlining this hypothetical trade.
The trade is then complemented by the pair of C.J Culpepper and Danny De Andrade. Culpepper has used his five pitch mix to keep hitters off balance as he's pitched to sub-4.00 ERA's in each of his first two seasons in professional baseball. De Andrade has flashed a solid ability of getting on base across the three levels of pro ball he's been at. He would fit in the Blue Jays organization as a shortstop to replace the loss of Bichette.
Adding a huge deal like this for the Twins could be seen as risky to some. Maybe Correa doesn't miss a ton of time and he's fine. But still, adding Bichette is a lower risk move than many other deals they could make. He would provide them with an All-Star infielder for the next year and a half, while they chase the Guardians in the AL Central.