MLB Rumors: Grading the top 3 items on the Boston Red Sox's offseason wish list
On Thursday, the Boston Red Sox shockingly fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. Here are three things that are prominently on their offseason wish list, headlined by replacing Bloom.
MLB Rumors: What should the Red Sox do with Kenley Jansen, Justin Turner
At the trade deadline, the Miami Marlins expressed serious interest in acquiring Justin Turner, and at one point believed a trade had a chance at happening.
There were other teams that expressed interest in closer Kenley Jansen, who is as decorated of a closer as there is in baseball. There were no indications that a deal was close, however, or if the team even entertained inquiries.
But look at where the Red Sox are at now. They are in last place in the American League East and are seemingly far away from being a legitimate World Series contender. Does it make sense to have two players in their mid-to-upper 30s in Turner (39) and Jansen (36)? Or should the team attempt to move both players?
For Turner at least, they may not have that luxury. He holds a $13.4 million player option for 2024 and could decline that for another chance at free agency, which only bolsters the case for why they should have moved him at this past deadline.
But there figures to be interest in Jansen, even at his $16 million salary, and they should find a taker for him. That is, of course, if the team decides it’s best to move on from him.