MLB rumors: Brand new team in on Bellinger, Cubs in on massive name, E-Rod market heat, more
By Josh Wilson
Mariners are looking into possibility of Cody Bellinger
Cody Bellinger signed a one-year deal worth less than $20 million last season with the Chicago Cubs to reinvent his reputation. Mission accomplished, as the outfielder/first baseman is expected to get a huge deal this offseason after he put up an OPS 33 percent better than the league average last year.
Bellinger brings some concerns, most notably how indicative his 2023 is of his future performance. There are more bad years in recent history at the plate for Bellinger than good years.
At least one team will pay him a massive sum, and with Scott Boras representing him, you can bet the league's top negotiator will get his client a great deal after he gave him all the ammunition he needed to do so with the Cubs.
Chicago would love to bring him back but may not be able to afford it. Previously, the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees were the two most frequently-mentioned teams alongside Bellinger, but now a new contender has emerged: The Seattle Mariners, according to Jon Morosi.
It would be quite the way to use the money the Mariners saved in the recent trade that moved Jarred Kelenic to the Braves.
Some other nuggets from that report: The Blue Jays are a good fit for Bellinger too. Morosi also speculates that Soto is more likely for the Yankees than Bellinger. The Yankees would need to give up prospects to get him, and Soto would be a mere one-year rental.