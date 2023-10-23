MLB Rumors: Braves-Bellinger connection, Guardians manager frontrunner, Yamamoto buzz
- Stephen Vogt emerges as favorite for Guardians manager role
- Cody Bellinger ranked as top Braves free agent targe
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto desires the ability to play in a big market
MLB Rumors: Stephen Vogt emerges as 'serious candidate' to be Guardians manager
Stephen Vogt, who spent a decade as a catcher in the MLB from 2012-22, is a "serious candidate" to become the next manager of the Cleveland Guardians, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Currently a coach with the Seattle Mariners, Vogt has interviewed for manager jobs in the past. He most recently met with the San Francisco Giants, who appear ready to move in a different direction with Padres headman Bob Melvin.
Vogt was a respected veteran who made two All-Star appearances with the Oakland Athletics. As Passan notes, he was pegged as a future manager during his playing days due to his gregarious attitude and advanced baseball intellect.
"Executives pegged Vogt as a future manager while he was still playing. His ability to connect with players -- and loosen up a group with his sense of humor -- combined with his knowledge of the game from playing catcher made him an intriguing candidate, especially for a job like Cleveland's."
Terry Francona stepped down from the Guardians' head job after 11 seasons with the franchise. In the legendary coach's absence, Passan reports that Cleveland has considered numerous candidates, both internal and external.
Now, Vogt appears to occupy the front of the line.