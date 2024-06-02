A Braves-Blue Jays trade to solve their fifth starter problem for good
It's no secret that the Atlanta Braves have a hole in their pitching rotation. They've tried plenty of options to fill it, but none have stuck thus far. Bryce Elder struggled tremendously and the other two options are unproven prospects. These aren't the types of pitchers that can lead a team down the stretch of a playoff and World Series push.
So the Braves are going to make a move for a starter to fill the void in their rotation. Alex Anthopoulos is going to attempt to work some more of his trade deadline magic.
One option that Atlanta could and should absolutely explore is the Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi.
The Blue Jays are struggling and may enter sell mode soon and Kikuchi is on an expiring deal. This could be a perfect, dream matchup in a trade.
A Braves-Blue Jays trade to send Yusei Kikuchi to Atlanta to fill the void in their rotation
The Braves would be willing to trade some of their pitching prospects to make a move fr the stable Kikuchi. Their farm system is loaded with pitching talent, starting at the very top with all five of their top five prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.
Kikuchi has been impressive in his 12 starts this year, holding an ERA under 4.00 and nearly a strikeout an inning. His ability to stay consistent at the game's highest level would be invaluable for Atlanta.
In this hypothetical, the Braves would send two top 15 prospects over to the Blue Jays, both being right-handed pitchers.
Cade Kuehler has an electric arsenal, led by his fastball and slider, which has led to him having quite an impressive start to his big-league career. He's going to need to continue to work on pounding the zone as he works through the minor league system, but if his development goes well, Kuehler has ace potential.
Darius Vines is just in a tough situation in Atlanta. He has MLB ability, but doesn't have a consistent spot on the Braves roster. He sits behind the Braves big leaguers as well as a farm system loaded with MLB ready arms. He would benefit greatly from a new start with a new team.
Atlanta could part ways with these two talented prospects because of the pitching depth in their farm system. They need to make "win now" moves and a move like this would certainly fit that bill. I fully expect the Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos to work some of his trade deadline magic, yet again, in the next two months.