MLB Rumors: Braves-Corbin Burnes mistake, Brewers not done, Phillies trade buzz
MLB Rumors: Brewers could keep dealing after Corbin Burnes trade
Corbin Burnes being traded to the Baltimore Orioles from the Milwaukee Brewers may not have come as the greatest shock much earlier in the offseason. However, the deal going down on Thursday night when it seemed as if Burnes was a mortal lock to stay put with the team he's spent his entire career with to this point, did come as a bit of a stunner.
And with the surprising nature of the trade, one naturally has to wonder if everything else we've heard about the Brewers, specifically their trade plans to hold onto Willy Adames and Devin Williams, are also not rock-solid plans either.
The writing is on the wall that this may indeed be the case for Milwaukee. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic ($) made an insinuation of as much in his report on the Burnes trade:
"The addition of Ortiz could give the team the flexibility to trade shortstop Willy Adames, who like Burnes is a free agent at the end of the season. The Brewers also have entertained the possibility of trading closer Devin Williams, who was named the NL’s top reliever in 2023. Williams is under club control for two seasons after recently agreeing to a one-year, $7.25 million contract with a $10.5 million club option for 2025."
When Rosenthal's report is then paired with Brewers GM Matt Arnold's comments about the team's next steps after trading Burnes, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, it starts to sound more like Adames and Williams trades are a possibility:
"I'm certainly open to more conversations," Arnold said. "I certainly wouldn't shut any conversations down at this point in the offseason."
Does that mean we'll see Adames and Williams on another team within the next week or before pitchers and catchers report to spring training in just about 10 days? Not entirely. However, it does make those trades seem substantially more possible and plausible in the wake of how the Burnes deal was handled and materialized.