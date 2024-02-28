MLB Rumors: Braves final roster spot could go to surprising fan favorite
The Atlanta Braves could give one of their final roster spots to a surprising fan favorite should he continue to improve this season.
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves outfield depth will be tested this coming season despite acquiring Jarred Kelenic in a trade with the Seattle Mariners. The Braves let Eddie Rosario walk this offseason, as well as Kevin Pillar.
In their place, Atlanta will rely on the likes of JP Martinez, Forrest Wall, Eli White, Luke Williams and more. It seems that so far in Braves spring training, Wall has the edge to land an actual roster spot (per CBS Sports), while Martinez could start the season in Triple-A and provide additions depth in Gwinnett (and in case one of the Braves outfielders is injured during the season).
Forrest Wall has inside track to Braves roster spot
Wall, to his credit, is one of the fastest players in the Braves system. A career minor leaguer until last season, Wall made an immediate impact on the basepaths for Atlanta in 2023. This offseason, he's looked to improve his all-around game, including his ability to get on base rather than simply pinch run.
“I would just say there were some things that I didn’t know that I was doing that, were, I guess, incorrect moves,” Wall said of his work with the Braves hitting instructors, per The Athletic (subscription required). “We were just able to clean those up. But it was kind of from the outside in. I didn’t know I was doing those things. And so it was helpful to hear from these guys. … It’s been feeling pretty good.”
Wall also noted it was important the Braves made him feel "validated" via a late-season call up. Brian Snitker loves Wall's aggression on the basepaths, noting his lack of fear as it pertains to opposing catchers.
“He ain’t scared of nothing, the way he plays,” Snitker said. “He isn’t gonna stay around (first base) long,”
Wall has a go-to skillset that the Braves can employ when he plays. If he can improve his OBP to anywhere near league average, he'll be an asset Atlanta won't leave on the bench for long.