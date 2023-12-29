MLB Rumors: 3 pitchers the Braves should sign, 2 they should avoid
The Braves would benefit by adding one starting pitcher.
Entering this offseason, it felt like the Atlanta Braves had most of their roster already set in stone. Most of the core is locked in long-term, and the only real holes were in left field and in the starting rotation. Alex Anthopoulos addressed left field very quickly by acquiring Jarred Kelenic from the Mariners but has yet to add that starting pitcher Braves fans have been clamoring for.
The need for another starter is quite simple. As of now, Atlanta has four solidified starters in Spencer Strider, Max Fried, Charlie Morton, and Bryce Elder. They could turn to a guy like A.J. Smith-Shawver and hope he's good, but he's far from proven. Plus, with Morton's age and Elder's rough second half, Atlanta only really has two starting pitchers, Strider and Fried, that they can rely on fully. With this being Fried's final year of control, adding a starting pitcher for multiple years would be ideal.
We've heard Atlanta showing interest in Aaron Nola, but the Phillies brought him back. Since the Nola move, there's been very little outside of a Seth Lugo whisper or Dylan Cease mention. Lugo has signed with the Royals, and Cease's price is astronomical. It feels like the Braves will have to turn to free agency to sign the starting pitcher they need. There are some high-quality starters left that they should pursue, but others Anthopoulos needs to avoid.
5) Jordan Montgomery is the new dream Braves rotation addition
The dream of stealing Aaron Nola away from the Phillies was a brief one for Braves fans. With Nola off the board, Atlanta should turn their attention to new top target Jordan Montgomery.
A couple of factors here. First, Montgomery is going to fetch a large contract. Whether the Braves will pay it remains to be seen, however, with them being willing to pay Nola, we know they do at least have that money to spend. Second, Anthopoulos rarely does business with Montgomery's agent, Scott Boras. That's why some believe a Dylan Cease trade is far-fetched. That can change, but it's something to keep in mind.
For now, Montgomery is the pitcher Atlanta should be pursuing. He's one of, if not the best pitcher still available, and would give Atlanta possibly the best trio in the game with Montgomery joining Strider and Fried.
Not only has Montgomery improved drastically in the regular season, but he proved this past postseason that he can pitch in October. He posted a 2.90 ERA in six appearances (five starts) for Texas, coming up big numerous times to help Texas win the World Series. We know where the Braves want to go, and Montgomery would provide a big boost as a third starter for them.