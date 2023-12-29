MLB Rumors: 3 pitchers the Braves should sign, 2 they should avoid
The Braves would benefit by adding one starting pitcher.
3) Lucas Giolito gives the Braves durability and some upside
Lucas Giolito has had an interesting career full of ups and downs. He was arguably the worst pitcher in baseball in 2018, then wound up pitching well enough to earn Cy Young votes in three straight years from 2019-2021. He had a down year in 2022, and then got off to a good start this past season only to see it torpedo out of control when he left the White Sox via trade.
Giolito had a 3.79 ERA in 21 starts with the White Sox, and finished the year with a 4.88 ERA in 33 starts overall thanks to miserable stints with the Angels and Guardians. While his finish to the year is concerning, he's still a pitcher Atlanta should take a flier on.
The main thing that makes Giolito an intriguing target is his durability. The Braves don't need him to fetch Cy Young votes. They'd need him to take the ball every fifth day and eat innings. He does that even when he doesn't pitch at his best. He's made at least 29 starts in each of the last five full seasons (excluding 2020) and has thrown at least 160 innings in each of those years.
Giolito's 947 innings pitched since 2018 is good for eighth in the majors, and his 167 starts ranks sixth in the majors in that span. Assuming the Braves can get Giolito closer to the pitcher he was from 2019-2021, it feels like a no-brainer.