MLB Rumors: 3 pitchers the Braves should sign, 2 they should avoid
The Braves would benefit by adding one starting pitcher.
1) Alex Anthopoulos knows potential Braves target Marcus Stroman very well
Marcus Stroman was drafted in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays and spent parts of the first six seasons of his career in Toronto before being traded to the Mets at the 2019 trade deadline.
Current Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos began his career with the Blue Jays, acting as their GM from 2009-2015. He was there when Stroman was drafted and watched Stroman ascend through their minor league system and into a promising young building block for them. It's very possible Anthopoulos would be willing to show interest in Stroman as a pitcher who could help him out in Atlanta.
The Braves having one of the worst infield defenses in the league this past season might not make Stroman who relies heavily on ground balls the most appealing option out there, but the Braves don't need him to be dominant. They need him to be a mid-rotation starter, which he's more than capable of being even with subpar defense behind him.
Stroman is mostly durable, and when he takes the ball, he's shown an ability to go deep into games consistently. He also comes with postseason experience, which is beneficial for a team eager to win.
It's not the perfect fit, but perhaps Anthopoulos will want the pitcher he once drafted back. He'd be a strong fit in the middle of the rotation at a price point Atlanta should be more than comfortable with.