MLB Rumors: Braves galaxy brain, Cubs Imanaga details, Luis Arráez trade buzz
MLB Rumors: Luis Arráez trade on the table for Marlins
The trade buzz around the Miami Marlins this offseason has been palpable. Most of the attention has been paid to the possibility of the club dealing one of their young starting pitchers with club control remaining for a treasure trove of prospects, most notably with Jesus Luzardo and Edward Cabrera mentioned in that capacity. But the organization might be willing to deal another star: Luis Arráez.
MLB insider Jon Heyman reported on Friday for the New York Post that there is a belief around MLB that the Marlins would be willing to trade anyone for the right price and that the two-time batting champ, including last season with Miami, could be included in that:
"The Marlins are suggesting to teams they are willing to listen on almost everyone (everyone but right-hander Eury Perez, one rival said). It’s uncertain, but could that include back-to-back batting champion Luis Arraez?
"One rival exec says 'everything is on the table' for the Marlins. But the consensus is the greatest likelihood is they deal either Jesus Luzardo or Edward Cabrera.
"One rival said Arraez should probably go since he’s two years from free agency 'and they have zero chance to hold onto him [long term].'"
Arráez has been one of the best contact hitters in baseball essentially since his arrival in the majors back in 2019. He has a career .326 batting average over five seasons, including a career-best .354 last season. He does not hit for power (24 home runs in 536 career games) nor does he steal bases all that often. However, he does also offer defensive versatility having played every infield position aside from shortstop and catcher.
As Heyman mentioned, his skill set is going to land him a big contract in two years when he hits free agency. If the Marlins aren't planning to contend, which it does not seem they are at this point, anytime soon, then trading Arráez with two years of club control remaining could net Miami quite a haul in return. However, having traded pitcher Pablo Lopez for him just last offseason, that could ultimately be a tough pill for the Marlins to swallow.