A Braves-Tigers trade with top target Tyler Anderson not moving
The Atlanta Braves have struggled to find a solution for the fifth spot in their rotation this season. Since losing Spencer Strider to elbow surgery, they've tried to fix this spot with prospects and other internal options. It hasn't worked well and it's leading to a clearer idea that Atlanta will explore the trade market to fill the spot.
For a while, the Braves were connected to the Angels starter, Tyler Anderson, as a potential option to fill this hole. But Bob Nightengale of USA Today is reporting that the Angels are likely to hold onto Anderson this season.
"But unless they receive overwhelming offers, the Angels likely will hang onto starters Tyler Anderson (who gave up 3 hits in 8 shutout innings Saturday against the Cubs) and Griffin Canning, and outfielder Taylor Ward, who still are under team control through at least 2025."
So, Atlanta will need to pivot elsewhere to fill the hole in their fifth starter spot and the Tigers' starter Jack Flaherty would fit that hole perfectly.
A Braves-Tigers trade that pivots Atlanta off Tyler Anderson, lands them Jack Flaherty
Flaherty, 28, has been dominant this season, posting career-bests in FIP and K/9. He's shown serious ace potential while sitting atop the Tigers rotation, beside AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal. Flaherty is on an expiring contract and is the perfect trade candidate for most of the contending teams in the league.
A package for Flaherty would require a few talented prospects to get the deal done, given the level of dominance that the righty has shown this year.
This hypothetical trade would send the Braves' 10th, 14th and 18th-ranked prospects to Detroit for their 28-year-old starter.
Hackenberg, 22, has been excellent in his professional career, but the Braves have a loaded, albeit injured, farm system of pitchers. In order to acquire a starter like Flaherty, Atlanta would have to include one of their top pitching prospects. Most of their top guys are either in the big leagues or undergoing Tommy John surgery (with Cade Kuehler being the latest victim).
Vines is in a logjam in Atlanta, making him their most expendable asset at the deadline. The Braves will use the top three prospects in their organization before they use him, as well as utilizing the trade market before Vines gets another crack at the big leagues. Moving him in this deal is a no-brainer for Atlanta.
They finish the deal with the talented infielder, Sabin Ceballos. Ceballos is the kind of young, projectable prospect that the Tigers would be looking for in their rebuild. He's swinging it well this year while also showcasing a bit of power.
The Braves need a few upgrades at the deadline. The holes in their roster, created by the injuries to their superstars, need to be addressed. A deal for Flaherty would fill one of the biggest voids in their roster.