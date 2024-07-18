A Braves-Marlins trade to acquire Ronald Acuña Jr.'s biggest fan
Jazz Chisholm Jr., the Miami Marlins' utility star, is almost certainly going to be traded before the upcoming trade deadline. The question isn't if he will be traded, but rather when will he be traded and to which team will he be traded to.
While there has been speculation around where he would fit, we haven't heard much from Chisholm himself. That is until recently.
Chisholm did a rapid-fire interview back in 2022, answering an assortment of questions in one minute. Three specific answers stood out, especially to Atlanta Braves fans. Check it out:
The answer to his favorite player and the player with the most swag, besides himself was the same: Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves.
The answer to his favorite road environment was even more interesting. He listed the Atlanta Braves, noting that he loved the baseball atmosphere there. With him on the market to be moved, it's beginning to look like Atlanta may be the dream spot for him to land.
A Braves-Marlins trade that let's Jazz Chisholm play alongside his favorite player
Acquiring Chisholm would bring the Braves flexibility. He can play anywhere across the outfield as well as in the middle infield. This allows them to platoon any of their hitters that are struggling against a certain handed pitcher as well as letting them move players around to accommodate for rest.
Ozzie Albies could slide to shortstop at times. The Braves could opt to do a ton of different things if they had a difference maker like Chisholm in their lineup. But it would be an expensive deal to make. Not one that Atlanta can't afford though.
Drue Hackenberg and Darius Vines are two pieces that the Braves could afford to get rid of after their recent draft haul. The Braves' ninth and 13th-ranked prospects are now expendable to the organization after they drafted nine pitchers with their first ten picks. Vines, 26, is a developed arm that desperately needs a change of scenery to restart his pro career. Hackenberg, 22, is having a solid season, pitching to the tune of a 3.80 ERA across two levels of the minor leagues.
Nacho Alvarez is the crowned jewel of this deal, offering up a shortstop that looks ready for the big leagues right now. Since being elevated to Triple-A, Alvarez is slashing .317/.403/.538 with six home runs and five doubles in 25 games. Pair this with his solid defense at shortstop and you have one of the better prospects in the Braves' system.