MLB rumors: Braves lock up fans’ favorite wizard for rest of the decade
The Atlanta Braves flipped the script with their latest contract extension, this time making sure the man who crafts the deals doesn't skip town.
By Josh Wilson
The script was flipped on Friday for the Atlanta Braves and team general manager Alex Anthopoulos. Anthopoulos, who is normally the man who is crafting together good extensions of internal talent, was the one being extended.
The Braves announced on Friday morning that they've agreed on a contract extension with Anthopoulos to keep him with the team through the 2031 season.
The team's press release featured remarks from Terry McGuirk and Anthopoulos:
“Alex and I have enjoyed a wonderful working relationship, and I look forward to that continuing for many years to come,” said Terry McGuirk, Chairman & CEO of Braves Holdings, LLC. “I have been around this game a very long time and know that Alex’s track record of success is truly something special. There is simply no one better in the business. This extension gives Alex the runway to make long-term decisions and the opportunity to continue his track record of assembling teams that are perennial contenders. I have the utmost confidence in his ability to deliver championship baseball for our fans well into the future.”
“I’d like to thank Terry for his continued support and trust,” said Anthopoulos. “The Braves are an incredible organization to be a part of, and I’m proud of the success we’ve achieved together. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to lead baseball operations and to strive to bring another World Series to Atlanta.”
Braves set to compete well into the future by keeping Alex Anthopoulos in-house
Surely, Alex Anthopoulos is one of the greatest flight risks at the executive level in baseball right now. He has been a crafty constructor of a World Series team in Atlanta and kept the team competitively built for several seasons now. Yes, there have been some concerns with postseason performance falling short of the team's regular season proficiency, but he builds great teams.
Anthopoulos has brought in players young and primarily focused on extending them to affordable, team-friendly deals early, a prescient strategy that the Braves have now flipped on him.
As long as Anthopoulos is in town, expect the Braves to be competing. He keeps payroll low, which ownership loves, yet gears the team up for wins.