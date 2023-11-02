MLB rumors: Braves make first offseason move, Cardinals left off Ohtani list, D-Backs could lose key
- Braves' first move is to re-sign Joe Jimenez
- D-Backs could lose Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to free agency
- Cardinals left off list of Shohei Ohtani suitors
MLB Rumors: Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. eligible to hit free agency without qualifying offer
The Arizona Diamondbacks were expected to face a qualifying offer decision on outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the wake of their World Series loss, but according to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, that is not the case.
Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors explained the unique circumstances behind Gurriel's impending free agency.
"Normally, players are eligible for a qualifying offer at the end of a season if they spent that entire campaign with just one club and have not previously received a QO. That made Gurriel a borderline candidate to receive a QO, which is set to be around $20.5MM this year. But today’s news indicates that won’t be on the table after all."
Gurriel, who came over from a professional league in Cuba back in 2017, has a contract stipulation that allows him to circumvent the standard QO process. That should help him maintain leverage in free agency, but it also puts Arizona on the clock. If the Diamondbacks can't compete in an open marketplace, Gurriel is liable to walk.
The 30-year-old, who spent the first five years of his MLB career with the Toronto Blue Jays, figures to rank high on the Diamondbacks' priority list. He wasn't perfect last season by any stretch, but Gurriel slashed .261/.309/.463 with 24 home runs and 82 RBIs in 145 regular season games. He was a weapon at the plate and a steady presence in the field. During the playoffs, he was responsible for three home runs in 11 RBIs with a .273 average in 70 at-bats.
Arizona won 84 regular season games and faces a long road back to World Series contention. It will take a well-managed offseason from the front office. It starts with making the right decision on Gurriel's future depending on how the market develops.