MLB Rumors: Braves support Fried, Blake Snell favorite, Cody Bellinger surprise?
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: San Francisco Giants to land Blake Snell?
Among the top free agents, Blake Snell also has yet to sign. He and Jordan Montgomery are the top starting pitchers still available this offseason, but their markets have been strangely quiet.
However, one unnamed National League executive believes that there is an obvious fit for the veteran left-hander and reigning Cy Young.
"Snell to San Francisco and Bellinger to the Cubs are very obvious fits," the executive told Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
Snell would give the Giants a second ace to go along with Logan Webb. San Francisco has been busy this winter, having signed Jung Hoo Lee and Jordan Hicks while also trading for Robbie Ray. But it appears that they may not be done, and Snell would be a perfect fit for the Giants.
The Giants went 79-83 during the regular season and fell short of the postseason. But they have proven their desire to win with some key additions, and adding the reigning National League Cy Young would give them a much better chance to stand toe-to-toe with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks.
It would also be a good way for them to stick it to the San Diego Padres, who haven't had the most productive offseason. Losing Snell after Josh Hader would add insult to injury.