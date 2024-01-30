MLB Rumors: Braves support Fried, Blake Snell favorite, Cody Bellinger surprise?
- Max Fried's Braves teammates support him despite contract holdup.
- One team jumps out as the favorite for Blake Snell.
- Could Cody Bellinger join a surprise team?
By Curt Bishop
Atlanta Braves support Max Fried despite contract issues
The Atlanta Braves are entering the 2024 season with a chance to hold serve as National League East champions for the seventh straight year.
However, there are certain issues left unresolved, particularly contract negotiations with left-hander Max Fried. His contract expires at the end of the 2024 season, and the two sides have not agreed on a potential extension.
Fortunately, Fried is not too worried about it and remains focused on delivering for the Braves this season. His teammates also appear to fully support him.
"He's obviously very smart and intelligent. I think his purpose for which he plays the game is for the love of the game," said Austin Riley. "He's very passionate about it. I don't know if I know anybody that does more homework between each start than him. For that reason alone, I think he'll be able to handle the talks about free agency and all that stuff."
Clearly, Fried's teammates aren't worried about what will happen with his contract status as of now. Fried also is focused on coming back stronger after an injury-plagued 2023 season.
Fried could potentially sign an extension and remain with the Braves long-term. He has been with the Braves since his Major League debut back in 2017. He has played a key role in the Braves run of six consecutive NL East crowns.
Time will tell if he and the Braves can work something out.