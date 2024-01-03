MLB Rumors: Braves may not like what comes next after Chris Sale trade
The Atlanta Braves could still add top-level starting pitching after the Chris Sale trade thanks to Alex Anthopoulos.
By Mark Powell
When the Atlanta Braves acquired Chris Sale from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Vaughn Grissom, many in the industry assumed that the former Cy Young winner was the final piece to one of the best starting rotations in baseball. The Braves also saved a lot of money thanks to Alex Anthopoulos.
Per Ken Rosenthal, the Sale trade included plenty of money going back the other way. That is, the Red Sox included $17 million of Sale's remaining contract. The other $10 million owed to the left-handed pitcher is expected to be deferred down the road.
Rosenthal also adds that the Braves are one of just a few teams so far this offseason not to cut payroll. Even with the Sale savings, they are up to $240 million as compared to $205 million in 2023. More moves could be coming to bring that number down.
"But Anthopoulos, through his dizzying series of transactions, has not cut payroll. The Braves ended last season at $205 million, according to Fangraphs. They currently are at $240 million," Rosenthal wrote.
MLB Rumors: Will the Braves look to cut payroll before spring training?
It's unclear if Anthopoulos intends on cutting payroll prior to this spring, but it's unlikely that Atlanta adds another high-profile starting pitcher to the rotation. What you see on the Braves depth chart at this point is likely what you'll get. In Sale, the Braves see a chance to cash in on a younger, perhaps more dynamic version of Charlie Morton -- a veteran starter on his final leg.
Sale's injury history is a concern, but Atlanta has the depth to combat it. The rotation next year should include all of Spencer Strider, Max Fried, Morton and 2023 All-Star Bryce Elder. Beyond those four and Sale, AJ Smith-Shawver and Hurston Waldrep serve as the top two prospects in the Braves system, and both are nearing MLB status. Smith-Shawver even made some starts last year.
Atlanta improved its roster this winter via trades, rather than free agency. In the process, they took on some bad contracts and flipped them to needy teams in a similar position. Meanwhile, the Braves would acquire young players, taking advantage of a free-agent market few organizations want to pay a premium on.