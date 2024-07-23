A Braves-Nationals trade to solve Atlanta’s outfield woes with a player Alex Anthopoulos covets
If there's one thing we know with seven days to go until the 2024 MLB trade deadline, it's that the Atlanta Braves need an outfielder. Not only is Ronald Acuña Jr. out for the season, but Michael Harris II has missed substantial time, and when he comes back is a mystery.
The Braves have addressed their outfield with minor additions like Ramon Laureano, Eddie Rosario, Brian Anderson, and even Whit Merrifield, but none of those players are starting-caliber players on a team trying to win the World Series.
Jarred Kelenic has established himself as a reliable regular for Atlanta, and Harris figures to be in the equation for much of the stretch run, but adding a third outfielder feels like a must. Fortunately for the Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos, one player he has liked for a while now is more than likely available in trade talks according to ESPN's Jeff Passan ($).
"So, yeah, even if president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos is shooting more for singles and doubles than home runs, the Braves are primed to add an outfield bat -- they've long liked Washington's Lane Thomas -- and hope a repeat of their injury-pocked 2021 championship is in the cards," Passan wrote
A Braves-Nationals trade for an outfielder Alex Anthopoulos has coveted
Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas is especially intriguing because not only would he help the Braves down the stretch, but he's under team control for 2025 as well. Thomas being a player that Anthopoulos has liked for a long time suggests that not only would he be a good fit in Atlanta, but he might be willing to meet a high asking price.
The 28-year-old broke out in a big way last season for the Nationals, hitting 28 home runs and stealing 20 bases as Washington's everyday right fielder. He got off to a brutal start to this season and also missed a month due to injury so his numbers are down, but since returning from the IL in late May, Thomas has been performing at a very high level.
He has slashed .275/.344/.461 in 49 games since his activation, racking up 21 extra-base hits and 14 stolen bases in that span. He's not a star, but at his best, he's a very high-level starter who can make this Braves team substantially better. With that in mind, Thomas would not come cheap.
Here's what a potential Thomas trade might look like. It's a simple one-for-one, with the Braves acquiring Thomas and sending their No. 9 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Drue Hackenberg, to Washington.
Hackenberg did his best to raise his trade value on Monday, striking out an absurd 16 batters without issuing a walk in a dominant seven-inning effort for Double-A Mississippi. Let's repeat. 16 of his 21 outs recorded were via strikeout.
This season, he has put together a 3.59 ERA in 16 starts split between High-A and Double-A. Only four of his starts have come at the higher level, but as we saw on Monday, Hackenberg has a high ceiling.
Giving him up for Lane Thomas might be a non-starter for the Braves, but there are a couple of things to consider. First, he comes with an extra year of club control. The Nationals do not have to trade him. Second, the Braves are division rivals with Washington. They'd have to overpay relative to what other teams are willing to offer to get the player. Giving up their No. 9 prospect when the Braves happen to have several other higher-rated pitching prospects isn't too dramatic of an overpay, and could be enough to get Washington to be comfortable enough sending him within the division.
Hackenberg is a steep price to pay, but there aren't many better options out there. This is something both sides would have to strongly consider.