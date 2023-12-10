MLB Rumors: Braves Ohtani response, NY Mets surprise extension, where Jays turn
- Where do the Blue Jays turn after losing out on Shohei Ohtani?
- A Mets player not named Pete Alonso interested in contract extension
- Braves interested in starting pitcher on trade block
By Scott Rogust
Mets young catcher Francisco Alvarez open to a contract extension
The New York Mets restructured their regime this year. They brought in David Stearns from the Milwaukee Brewers to be their president of baseball operations, while hiring New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza to be their new manager. With that, the Mets faithful are wondering what the team's roster could look like in the next year or so.
While the Mets have a player in need of a new contract within the next year in star first baseman Pete Alonso, there is another player who is open to negotiations, even if his career just started,
According to Tim Healey of Newsday (subscription required), catcher Francisco Alvarez is open to discussing a long-term contract extension with the Mets.
Alvarez was a highly-touted prospect not just in the Mets' farm system, but he was ranked as the top overall prospect in all of baseball back in 2022. While he did have a brief call-up that season, he received his first legitimate chance this past season after a plethora of injuries at the position. With his play, Alvarez remained up in the majors and factors in as the team's long-term catcher.
In 123 games, Alvarez recorded a .209 batting average, a .284 on-base percentage, a .437 slugging percentage, 25 home runs, 51 runs, 63 RBI, 80 hits, 110 strikeouts, and 34 walks in 382 at-bats. Behind the plate, Alvarez recorded a .986 fielding percentage after recording 870 putouts, 43 assists, and 13 errors on 926 chances.
The Atlanta Braves have made it a strategy to secure their young players on long-term contracts shortly after they make their major league debuts (i.e. Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider). Would the Mets follow that strategy to avoid a situation they are set to face with Alonso in the next year?