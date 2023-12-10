MLB Rumors: Braves Ohtani response, NY Mets surprise extension, where Jays turn
- Where do the Blue Jays turn after losing out on Shohei Ohtani?
- A Mets player not named Pete Alonso interested in contract extension
- Braves interested in starting pitcher on trade block
By Scott Rogust
Braves called Rays about Tyler Glasnow
The Atlanta Braves watched one of their big counterparts in the National League get better. The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to terms with two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani to a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract. Adding Ohtani to a batting order with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman feels like a cheat code. But the Braves do have a great all-around roster, while the Dodgers desperately need pitching help.
As it turns out, the two are both interested in the same player.
According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the Rays have received strong interest in starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow, with the Braves, Dodgers, and Chicago Cubs being viewed as the notable teams involved. Topkin also brings up that some AL East teams called the Rays about the starting pitcher.
Glasnow is set to become a free agent after the 2024 season. The Rays are known to move on from said players, as their payroll is not as vast as the Yankees or Dodgers. With Glasnow having one more year remaining on his deal, the Rays are listening to calls to see if they can get a good return from interested teams.
The Braves could stand to add some pitching help. While the top of the rotation is set with Spencer Strider, there is uncertainty if Max Fried will be a long-term option since his contract runs out after next season. Not to mention, the team traded Michael Soroka to the Chicago White Sox and Kyle Wright to the Kansas City Royals. Besides Strider and Fried, Charlie Morton is the other lock solid option in the rotation after they picked up his $20 million club option.
Glasnow missed the early portion of this past season due to an oblique strain. In 21 starts, Glasnow recorded a 3.53 ERA, a 1.083 WHIP, a 10-7 win-loss record, 162 strikeouts, and 37 walks in 120.0 innings.
Adding a pitcher like Glasnow would be solid for the Braves, especially as they look to make a return to the World Series for the first time since winning it all in 2021. But with a huge need for starting pitching, who's to say the Dodgers don't make a high offer to secure Glasnow's services?