MLB Rumors: Braves-Ohtani surprise, Yankees-Cardinals trade, Brewers bummer
- Yankees could spark offseason trade with Cardinals
- A bummer injury update for the Brewers
- Braves a surprise match for Shohei Ohtani in free agency?
MLB Rumors: Yankees and Cardinals could match up in an offseason Dylan Carlson trade
Earlier this month, the Yankees waived Harrison Bader, which could have been step one toward an outfield revitalization in New York. Bader was underwhelming for the Yankees at the plate and their offense as a whole has been disappointing this season.
Pair this hole with their hole in left field and the Yankees have a desperate need for outfielders as we head closer to 2024. The obvious answers remain within the Yankees organization by the way of Jasson Dominguez and Everson Pereria.
But with the way that New York has developed and retained talent over the last few years, besides a few All-Stars, the Yankees could look towards a trade to fill this hole.
Enter the St Louis Cardinals and their outfielder Dylan Carlson. This matchup is almost a match made in heaven for an offseason trade, as mentioned by Brendan Kuty of The Athletic when discussing the future for Dominguez with New York and what it means for the outfield.
The Yankees showed serious interest in Carlson at the 2023 MLB trade deadline and the Cardinals are one of the biggest sellers in the big leagues right now. Carlson could join the Yankees in the outfield, giving them a young, team-controlled option for the next few years.
This trade deadline discussion could find its way to fruition during the 2023 offseason, as we head toward 2024.