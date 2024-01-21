MLB Rumors: Braves Ozuna answer, Cubs Clase alternative, Astros next move
An MLB Rumors update with details on the Astros next moves, the Braves answer with Ozuna and a potential Cubs bullpen addition.
MLB Rumors: Braves need to stick with Marcell Ozuna
There have been rumors swirling around that the Braves could look to part ways with Marcell Ozuna. While Ozuna has had his fair share of controversy in the past, he has found himself as a crucial piece in one of the most daunting lineups of the 21st century.
But at age 33, Ozuna could begin declining here in the near future, resulting in a major hole in the Braves lineup. This has led to some speculation that the Braves could move on from him. But would this make sense for Atlanta?
In the grand scheme of things, it probably wouldn't. Ozuna is in the final year of his contract, with a club option for 2025, meaning he may not be much more than a rental. He's also, as mentioned before, 33 years old, meaning his best years may be behind him. As Kris Willis of Battery Powered mentioned, a trade of Ozuna might not bring back the most value, or be in the Braves best interest:
"I know there has been a lot of speculation on this front, but I don’t get the sense that the Braves want to subtract. I don’t think there is anyway to predict what they might get from Marcell Ozuna this season either, but they have maintained confidence in him despite his on-field struggles in 2021 and 2022 along with his off the field issues. That paid off for them big time last year as he put together one of the best seasons of his career."
With lower trade value than his performance on the field would indicate, it wouldn't make much sense for Atlanta to move on. The hole of losing a 40-home run hitter from your lineup may cause more trouble than Atlanta fans would like to believe. There's a reason the Braves have opted to stick with him through controversy and suspension. Expect them to do the same thing amidst these rumors.