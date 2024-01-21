MLB Rumors: Braves Ozuna answer, Cubs Clase alternative, Astros next move
An MLB Rumors update with details on the Astros next moves, the Braves answer with Ozuna and a potential Cubs bullpen addition.
MLB Rumors: Cubs linked to former Dodgers reliever Ryan Brasier
The Chicago Cubs have opted to go after some pitching this offseason after signing Shota Imanaga. They are far from done though, despite Cubs fans raising questions about their effort to improve following a slow start to free agency.
One of the biggest rumors that's been surrounding Chicago is the potential idea that they could look to trade for the Cleveland Guardians' flamethrowing closer, Emmanuel Clase. Clase, still 25 years old, features a cutter that often tops triple digits.
But this trade could cost the Cubs more than they would want to move. This idea has resulted in the Cubs being linked to a few other relievers, including the former Dodger Ryan Brasier.
Brasier, 36, has garnered some attention this offseason after finishing the 2023 season with 38.2 innings of 18 hit, three earned run baseball. Not a typo.
Brasier would bolster the Cubs bullpen tremendously, while coming at a much cheaper price than Clase would. Brasier would be acquired for less money than Clase will end up making while also being available in free agency rather than by trade. This move would be huge for a Cubs team that was just a few pieces away from contending in 2023.