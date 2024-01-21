MLB Rumors: Braves Ozuna answer, Cubs Clase alternative, Astros next move
An MLB Rumors update with details on the Astros next moves, the Braves answer with Ozuna and a potential Cubs bullpen addition.
MLB Rumors: Astros next move after signing Josh Hader
The Houston Astros made a huge splash recently when they signed the five-time All-Star, Josh Hader for a record deal. Hader signed with Houston for five years and nearly $100 million. But this trade leaves Houston in a weird spot because of the huge commitment they're making to a closer.
This signing has even left the futures of a few of the Astros key pieces to be questioned. Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman both enter free agency next year. Their futures aren't guaranteed with the team that they've brought multiple championships to as FanSided's Mark Powell noted:
"Still, the $95 million remaining on Hader's contract makes it all the more likely that the Astros would also let Altuve walk after this season and replace him from within. Reliable veterans don't grow on trees, but if Altuve's best days are behind him, why overpay for a hitter on the decline without much power to rely on?"
It's going to be an interesting year for the Astros, only made more interesting with the Hader signing. This team, like every year, will look to compete for the World Series. Their future remains largely in question.