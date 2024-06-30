An updated Braves-Rays trade to strike on top target before it’s too late
The Atlanta Braves have kicked off the 2024 season with a respectable record of 46-35. While this performance might lead some divisions, the Braves find themselves in a fierce competition and currently sit seven games behind the Philadelphia Phillies.
With key players like Ronald Acuna Jr., Michael Harris II, and Spencer Strider on the Injured List, the Braves have significant gaps in their roster that need to be addressed urgently.
One potential solution for the Braves' woes could come from the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays, starting the season with a 41-42 record, are struggling in the highly competitive AL East and find themselves 11.5 games behind the division-leading Baltimore Orioles. This scenario might prompt the Rays to consider trading valuable assets like Randy Arozarena, though acquiring him would come at a steep price.
More importantly, though, the Braves need to act before the price gets higher as Arozarena, after a down start to the year, is starting to look back in All-Star form.
A Braves-Rays trade to get Randy Arozarena in Atlanta before price gets too high
A possible trade package from the Braves to the Rays could include right-handed pitcher Owen Murphy, outfielder Luis Guanipa, left-handed pitcher Luis De Avila, and infielder Geraldo Quintero. These players are ranked No. 5, No. 9, No. 20, and No. 28 in the Braves' farm system by MLB Pipeline.
29-year-old Randy Arozarena, despite struggling in 2024, has shown his potential in previous seasons. From 2019 to 2023, Arozarena established himself as a formidable player, particularly in high-stakes moments.
In his career, he has played in 487 games, with a slash line of .265/.351/.451, yielding an OPS of .802. In 2024, he has appeared in 79 games, slashing .190/.302/.343 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs. Arozarena's ability to perform under pressure makes him an attractive addition for the Braves.
Luis Guanipa, an 18-year-old outfielder, has shown immense potential despite limited playtime in the minor leagues. Scouts are enthusiastic about his future prospects. In 2024, he has played nine games, with a slash line of .303/.343/.424.
Luis De Avila, a 23-year-old left-handed pitcher, needs to address consistency issues but has shown promising potential. With improvements in control, he could reach Triple-A soon and possibly debut in the major leagues by 2025. In 2024, De Avila has a 1-8 record with an ERA of 3.93 over 73.1 innings, striking out 57 batters.
Geraldo Quintero, a 22-year-old infielder, is currently proving himself at the Double-A level. He could soon be promoted to Triple-A and serve as a valuable depth piece, reminiscent of current Rays player Amed Rosario. In 2024, Quintero has played 62 games, with a slash line of .244/.336/.363.
For the Braves, acquiring Randy Arozarena could be a game-changer, providing a much-needed boost to their lineup. Meanwhile, the Rays would gain promising prospects in Murphy, Guanipa, De Avila, and Quintero, potentially securing their long-term future with more depth over just one player. This trade scenario offers a win-win opportunity for both teams as they navigate the challenges of the 2024 season.