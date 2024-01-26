MLB Rumors: Braves-Red Sox trade hype, Orioles Cease pivot, Jorge Soler favorite
MLB Rumors: Blue Jays appear to be holding firm as Jorge Soler favorite
For months now, we've see the Toronto Blue Jays try to get involved at or near the top of the MLB free agency market, but oftentimes to no avail. With the end of January approaching, the Blue Jays' only signings of consequence have been bringing back outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and inking utility player Isiah Kiner-Falefa, both coming to Toronto on one-year deals.
Having said that, the Blue Jays are apparently undeterred as they continue to sniff around some of the better players remaining on the market. While we've heard ins-and-outs of Toronto being in on Cody Bellinger, that seems to have lost at least some steam. But the club isn't done looking for a power bat.
Specifically, MLB insider Jon Heyman recently reported that Toronto remains invested in trying to sign veteran right-handed slugger and likely DH Jorge Soler.
The market for Soler has been quite active with the Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks all connected to the 2021 World Series MVP at one point or another. However, the Blue Jays have been the most consistent drumbeat for the right-handed slugger, which appears to still be the case. The Marlins, per Soler, have also not been in contact about a return, despite the sense it would make.
What's more, with the D'Backs landing Joc Pederson this week, that's likely to take them out of the market for Soler given the similarity of the two profiles, albeit from opposite sides of the plate. That could be another win for Toronto in this chase. But more importantly, the fact that Heyman connected only this organization to Soler is another indication that they are indeed the favorites, which could provide a big-time boost to the lineup for 2024.