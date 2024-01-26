MLB Rumors: Braves-Red Sox trade hype, Orioles Cease pivot, Jorge Soler favorite
MLB Rumors: Orioles getting involved with Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery?
After winning 101 games last season and, in essence, arriving on the scene as a potential contender far earlier than expected, the Baltimore Orioles were circled by many as a team to watch this offseason. With some big splashes, the O's had the makings of a team that could contend for a World Series in 2024.
The big question was whether or not owner Peter Angelos and a notoriously stingy front office would be willing to spend big in free agency. However, even with the possibility that the organization wouldn't spent, there was also the chance that the Orioles could unload a number players from their deep and highly touted prospect pool to orchestrate a blockbuster trade for the likes of Corbin Burnes, Shane Bieber or the most connected trade candidate to Baltimore, Dylan Cease.
Going the trade route seemed like the most likely outlet for the Orioles for some time, but perhaps not anymore. And now, that might force Baltimore to open up its checkbook.
MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the trade market has all but dried up for one reason or another and, as a result, the Orioles could start to make a play on the free agency market:
"With the prices remaining sky-high in the trade market for starters, the Orioles might consider looking more closely at free-agent starters.
"Corbin Burnes is almost surely staying in Milwaukee now, and Shane Bieber seems likely to stay in Cleveland, as well. The O’s talked a lot about Dylan Cease but still don’t seem close."
Now, this doesn't guarantee what level the Orioles are looking to upgrade their rotation through in free agency. However, given their aggressive looks in the trade market, one would have to consider that the top two arms on the market, Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, could be options. If they are willing to spend, Baltimore has the finances to facilitate such a big-money move for a star, and it's one that could do wonders for the O's chances of contending next season.
Furthering that possibility is the simple fact that the middle-market starters have all but been cleaned up at this point. That leaves the Orioles with the option of bargain shopping or making a push for a star. Given the positioning of their roster and last year's success, you'd have to imagine that the latter option is far more attractive.