Former Braves fan favorite can return home in made-for-TV reunion story
By John Buhler
Like Bon Jovi once sang, who says you can't go home? Well, that would be the case for Henry County native Jason Heyward. Drafted out of high school by the Atlanta Braves in 2007, Heyward spent the first eight professional seasons in the Braves organization. He debuted with the big-league club in 2010, making his lone All-Star Game appearance as a rookie before being traded to St. Louis in 2015.
After a year with the Cardinals, Heyward spent the next several seasons with the Chicago Cubs from 2016 to 2022 before landing with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year. Now entering the home stretch, the 2016 World Series finds himself in limbo. Heyward was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Thursday afternoon. It was a hard decision for the Dodgers to make, but they had to do it.
This was because Chris Taylor was coming off the injured list and a corresponding roster move had to be made. In the end, the Dodgers opted to go with Kevin Kiermaier for their last outfield spot. All signs point to Heyward being released from his contract and entering the final week of August as a free agent. Could his first team be the ones to get him back to the big leagues? There is a chance.
Atlanta has already added former MLB cast-offs such as Ramon Laureano, Whit Merrifield and now Gio Urshela to its roster. The Braves could use Heyward's great defense and his clutch gene as well.
Atlanta Braves could take advantage of Jason Heyward being DFA'd
Look. I am not saying that the Braves should do this, but they very well could. Lost in the shuffle of what has been a painfully frustrating season at times for Atlanta has been general manager Alex Anthopoulos' ability to change the narrative. It has gone from decadent underachievers, to an injury-plagued team in the midst of a snakebitten to hell season. This has made the team way more likable.
I think picking up a player the Dodgers no longer wanted could be huge for the Braves on their quest to make the postseason, as well as give the Philadelphia Phillies their best shot down the stretch. I think the fact that Anthopoulos has a previous Los Angeles connection, as well as Heyward having played for Brian Snitker during his minor league career in Atlanta could present a great opportunity.
As far as I am concerned, the idea of Heyward was always better than the real thing. Braves Country was infatuated with this guy during his first few years, but his draft classmate Freddie Freeman was the better player. The same principle applied a few years earlier with Jeff Francoeur, when Brian McCann was the borderline hall of famer. I guess Atlanta can't help but fall in love with a rookie outfielder...
If Atlanta wants defense and postseason experience on its side, I would kick the tires on Heyward.