MLB Rumors: Braves’ Sale gamble, Cubs first move buzz, Jesus Luzardo favorite
- Why the Atlanta Braves chose to trade for Chris Sale
- First Chicago Cubs move might finally be on the horizon
- A potential Jesus Luzardo favorite is revealed
MLB Rumors: A potential Jesus Luzardo favorite is revealed
Last season at the trade deadline, everyone knew the Baltimore Orioles needed to upgrade their starting rotation. They got Jack Flaherty, but that was clearly not close to enough. Figuring they knew that they still needed an upgrade entering this offseason, the possibility of them signing a free agent like Eduardo Rodriguez or pulling off a blockbuster trade with their assets felt likely. Well, Rodriguez signed with the Diamondbacks and the Orioles have still not made a move involving their rotation yet. It's January.
There's still time, but the Orioles are all but tapped out in the free agency market. The only frontline difference-making starters out there are Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell who will both be well out of their price range. This means the Orioles will have to turn to the trade market.
When looking at teams that need position player help and have pitching to offer, the Miami Marlins stick out. The Marlins are loaded with young pitching that led them to the playoffs this past season, but their offense was subpar at best. They scored just two total runs in their two-game Wild Card series loss to the Phillies.
The best pitcher Miami has to offer that is not named Eury Perez is Jesus Luzardo, a left-hander who is on the path to stardom. Luzardo had a terrific year in 2023 and continues to improve. He'd be a perfect fit for Baltimore's rotation considering the fact that he has three years of control and is just 26 years old. It'd take a lot to get him, but Jon Morosi of MLB Network says that the Marlins and Orioles have talked and that Luzardo could be available.
If a Luzardo trade ever did go down, you'd have to think the Orioles, a team with so much to offer, would be right in the thick of discussions with Miami.