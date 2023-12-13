MLB Rumors: Braves striking out, Ohtani spurned Giants, Soto-Yankees extension
- Juan Soto doesn't sound too hurried to reach an extension with the Yankees
- The Giants were burned again in free agency, this time by Ohtani
- Could the Braves strike out on the top targets in free agency?
MLB Rumors: Juan Soto makes extension with Yankees sound uncertain
Juan Soto is the newest member of the New York Yankees. Though getting the trade between the Yankees and San Diego Padres finalized seemed like a tumultuous journey -- perhaps in part due to impatience from fans and the media alike -- the blockbuster is done and the 25-year-old superstar will be wearing pinstripes for the 2024 season.
But what about thereafter? The reason that the Padres ultimately went through with the Soto trade was that the left-handed slugger is set to hit free agency after the upcoming season and is eyeing an extension, one that San Diego was unlikely to be able to afford. The Yankees, in theory, could -- but will they be able to get that deal done?
It's obviously still incredibly early but, based on Soto's comments on Tuesday, it definitely doesn't seem like a formality. Speaking with the media, Soto wouldn't address extension talks as he told Bob Nightengale of USA Today that his focus is on coming to New York to "try and win a championship".
The more concerning bit for Yankees fans, however, might be a three-word comment when speaking on playing alongside Aaron Judge. Instead of talking about the long-term future of playing with Judge as you might expect if an extension in New York was imminent, Soto instead said he was going to enjoy his time playing with Judge, "while I'm there", per Deesha Thosar of FOX Sports.
Of course, we're less than a week out from when the trade was finalized. Perhaps nothing has materialied for Soto and the Yankees on an extension because there's still plenty of time for those conversations to transpire. At the same time, though, these comments don't read like Soto is prepared to commit to the Yankees long-term at this moment.
And for a Yankees franchise that gave up several top prospects in a package that included Michael King, Drew Thorpe and Jhony Brito, among others, paying that price for a one-year rental of Juan Soto would be a tough pill to swallow.