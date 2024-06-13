MLB Rumors: Braves trade deadline pivot, Juan Soto contract, Mets-Alonso bad news
FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray hosted New York Post scribe Jon Heyman on the latest episode of The Baseball Insiders Podcast. Their conversation touches on a wide variety of trade deadline topics, from Luis Robert Jr.'s market with the Chicago White Sox, to the best player with a chance to change teams in the next couple months.
Both Murray and Heyman are at the top of the game when it comes to breaking news, so naturally, there is some juicy intel and a few extremely educated predictions worth breaking down further.
Here are the latest MLB rumors for your consumption on this glorious Thursday afternoon.
MLB Rumors: Mets trading Pete Alonso could impact free agency plans
The New York Mets could very well trade Pete Alonso before 6 p.m. ET on July 30. Without much hope of contending in the NL East, it's time for the Mets to take drastic action — or, at the very least, kick the can down the road until next season, when Steve Cohen, David Stearns, and the front office can mount an aggressive retool in free agency.
New York loves Alonso, however, and the Mets very much want to keep him around. So much so that recent scuttlebutt points to a potential ploy to trade Alonso, then re-sign him in the offseason. That would essentially amount to a half-season rental that allows the Mets to recoup farm system capital before returning to contention with the Polar Bear in tow in 2025.
That's a great plan in theory, and Heyman believes the Mets should sell if their current struggles continue. But, the idea of trading Alonso, then re-signing him, is easier said than done. Heyman advises Mets fans against getting their hopes up.
"I know the fanbase wouldn't be thrilled [with a trade]. Can they do it and re-sign him? Teams have attempted to do that, it's been done a few times, [but] it's pretty rare. Once you trade him, I don't think the same pull him to stay will be there. At that point, it's all about the money."
The Mets cannot bank on Alonso re-signing after a trade. Not only can the Mets get outbid, but Alonso would have a half-season to get acclimated to new surroundings. If he gets traded to the Yankees or Cubs, for example, who's to say he doesn't love his new environment more? It has been a while since Alonso was on a competitive team with the Mets. The chance to win games in a more functional franchise could dissuade him from even considering a reunion.
New York has the benefit of deep pockets — if it's truly a money issue, the Mets can win every time — but the Mets also cannot be naive. Trading Alonso sends a message, and that message could push Alonso away for good. Maybe that's the best option in the end, but don't expect a convoluted trade-and-sign scheme to pan out.
MLB Rumors: Jon Heyman predicts massive 14-year contract for Juan Soto
The New York Yankees have the best record in baseball, anchored by an unstoppable offense led by Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. The latter arrived via offseason trade and immediately found his stride in the Bronx. Soto is putting up MVP numbers, slashing .317/.432/.593 with 17 home runs and 53 RBI through 246 at-bats. In the simplest terms, Soto is one of the best hitters of his generation.
Soto also happens to be a free agent in a few months. He has a chance to earn a historic payday as a 26-year-old free agent with three All-Star nods and four Silver Slugger awards under his belt. Soto is hitting the open market earlier than most, and he has a chance to produce at the highest level for another decade-plus.
While Hal Steinbrenner has discussed potentially re-signing Soto during the season, that simply won't happen. Both Heyman and Murray agree. Soto has turned down seven extension offers to date from multiple organizations. His agent, Scott Boras, has a long history of gunning for the highest possible contract number as a free agent. He doesn't let his clients cap their value with in-season negotiations.
It's unclear if the Yankees can (or will) pay up once Soto becomes available. When asked if the first digit of Soto's next deal will be a '5' or a '6', Heyman splits the difference. His official prediction — right now, several months out — is 14 years, $550 million.
That is a clean $40 million per season for 14 years, carrying through Soto's age-40 campaign.
That's a lot of dough. It is also, essentially, the largest contract in MLB history. That title will still technically belong to Shohei Ohtani and the $700 million deal he inked with Los Angeles last winter, but Ohtani deferred $68 million per year. Taking into account inflation, Soto's non-deferred contract would return more value at $550 million, non-deferred.
Heyman expects Soto's camp to push for $600 million, though, so it could climb even higher. Potential non-Yankees suitors mentioned are the Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, and (God forbid) the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB Rumors: Braves expected to target pitching more than outfield help
The Atlanta Braves are at an inflection point as the trade deadline approaches. With Ronald Acuña Jr. sidelined, the Braves' offense is trolling far too close to the bottom of the National League. Both Matt Olson and Austin Riley are performing well below expectations, and Sean Murphy still hasn't found his rhythm after a long absence.
On the pitching front, it's not much better. Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez are on premature Cy Young ballots, but that won't last if the Braves can't stay competitive. Charlie Morton is a solid third wheel, and Max Fried still brings it at a high level, but Atlanta does not have a bankable fifth starter. Brian Snitker has cycled through countless options to date — Darius Vines, Bryce Elder, A.J. Smith-Shawver, Hurston Waldrep, Spencer Schwellenbach — but none are sticking.
Some will argue that pitching is the Braves' No. 1 trade deadline need. Others will point to the glaring void left by Acuña, and argue that Atlanta needs to upgrade the Adam Duvall reps to have a real chance in the playoffs.
When asked what he expects Atlanta to do, Jon Heyman says pitching is where Alex Anthopoulos and the front office are more likely to focus.
"I think I threw [the Braves] in the mix for [Luis] Robert, but I think the more likely thing for them to do is concentrate on pitching. They've lost [Spencer] Strider, their pitching situation is not as good as the Phillies. This has already been an issue in their playoff matchups, even with Strider, so I think they're going to look at pitching and see what they can do in the rotation."
We cannot discount the possibility of a trade for outfield help — or multiple trades to address multiple needs — but is sure sounds like Atlanta's first order of business is finding that elusive fifth starter to hold down the back end of the rotation and provide suitable depth once the playoffs arrive.