MLB Rumors: Braves trade buzz, Cardinals trade target, Cubs' Bellinger pivot

MLB Rumors: Harold Ramirez named Cardinals trade target
At least publicly, St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak has said that the Cards still might not be done making moves this offseason. Most people have believed that's in regard to the team's need for pitching as they could still conceivably move to add a frontline starting pitcher or more depth for the bullpen, although some recent reports have indicated that might not actually be true.
Whatever the truth may be in that capacity, there are still some question marks about the depth of the lineup as the season approaches, particularly as it pertains to the DH role. Yes, players such as Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and others can fill that role to essentially get an off day in the field, but as far as an everyday type of DH goes, there really isn't an obvious candidate on the roster right now.
The trade market, however, might have an answer.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic ($) reported on Monday that the Tampa Bay Rays are shopping DH Harold Ramirez in trade offers in order to deal him while he still has some club control left and to create more at-bats for other young rising stars in that organization. Meanwhile, Nate Hagerty of Inside the Cardinals saw Ramirez as an obvious fit for St. Louis to target:
"The Cardinals likely are done making notable changes to their roster but could look to add some positon-player depth with a slugger who mashes lefties and can play corner outfield plus first base in a pinch -- though he's far from a defensive stalwart. These are the moves in the margins that St. Louis appears to be open to."
Ramirez doesn't hit for much power, but has posted an OPS+ of 118 and 125 in his two seasons with the Rays, respectively, while hitting .300 or better in each year as well. Adding that type of on-base threat to the potent Cardinals lineup could make a lot of sense.
Trading with the Rays always will give Cardinals fans a bit of the jitters, even after they recently landed reliever Andrew Kittredge in a deal with Tampa Bay. But if the price is right, Ramirez, as Hagerty noted, could be the type of roster move that would clearly improve the team despite not stealing a ton of headlines.