MLB Rumors: Braves trade buzz, Cardinals trade target, Cubs' Bellinger pivot
MLB Rumors: Braves next trade could center around Hurston Waldrep
It hasn't been a particularly active offseason for the Atlanta Braves on the free agency market, but once again, Alex Anthopoulos has worked some more of his magic on the trade block. First, he landed outfielder Jarred Kelenic in a swap with the Mariners that should answer the big question in left field. Then, more recently, Anthopoulos landed Chris Sale in a trade with the Red Sox.
The latter trade, however, cost the Braves arguably their biggest trade chip they'd been hanging onto for more than a year, Vaughn Grissom. Many have assumed that, if Atlanta were to make another trade at any point in the near future, then young hurler AJ Smith Shawver would be the new top trade chip for the organization.
A recent poll of MLB execs conducted by MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo asked several executives about superlatives for current prospects. Coming in as the second-most frequently answered option for the question "Which pitching prospect is the best future closer?" was the Braves No. 2 prospect and 2023 first-round pick, Hurston Waldrep.
Waldrep, who received 14% of the votes, is clearly highly valued by numerous executives around the league based on this poll. While he would obviously hold value for the Braves too if they were to hang onto him, could Anthopoulos once again see the more immediate upside of dealing Waldrep for a win-now type of player?
It's possible, though far from certain. However, after trading Grissom, it's exceedingly positive for the Braves that the farm system that they've worked hard to replenish in short order after the Matt Olson and Sean Murphy trades, specifically, still has high-end pieces that could be floated in any future trades.