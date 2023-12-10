MLB Rumors: Braves next move, Red Sox big deal looming, Bryce Harper extension
MLB Rumors: Braves' next move is to trade Max Stassi
The Atlanta Braves acquired Max Stassi alongside utility infielder David Fletcher in a recent trade with the Los Angeles Angels. While Fletcher figures to plug the Nicky Lopez hole on the Braves' bench, there was never room for Stassi in Atlanta. He's a competent catcher due $7 million in 2024, but the Braves already have two high-profile catchers on the roster in Travis d'Arnaud and All-Star Sean Murphy.
Stassi was immediately on the chopping block as a result — and Alex Anthopoulos already found the catcher a new home. The Chicago White Sox have acquired Stassi and cash considerations in exchange for a player to be named later, per the team.
Stassi plays a position of need around the MLB. He was absent from the Angels for all of the 2023 season, but he slashed .241/.326/.426 with 13 home runs and 35 RBIs in 282 ABs in 2022.
At 32 years old, Stassi doesn't exactly profile as a long-term investment for the White Sox. There's a $7.5 million team option for the 2025 season on his contract, but there's a strong chance Chicago doesn't pick it up. That said, after four years of misery with Yasmani Grandal at catcher, Stassi won't have to light the world on fire to appease the fanbase — and the front office — as an affordable stopgap.
For the Braves, it's a simple books-cleaning measure while Anthopoulos sets the stage for splashier moves down the road.