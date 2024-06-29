A Braves-White Sox trade that kills two birds with one stone
The Chicago White Sox are the worst team in baseball. The Atlanta Braves aren't the best, but they aspire to be. Maybe there's a deal to be made — the sort of mutually beneficial swap that allows both teams to move in their desired direction.
The Braves want to catch up with the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies, who look particularly vulnerable with Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber on the IL. Meanwhile, the New York Mets are hot on the Braves' heels, so there is a double incentive to kick things into high gear with a meaningful trade.
For Chicago, this trade deadline is all about stockpiling future assets. If the Braves are willing to liquidate their farm system for a couple of depth pieces, well, the White Sox are open for business.
Frankly, the Braves and White Sox feel almost destined for a trade. Chicago has quality players available at Atlanta's primary positions of need. The Braves are desperate to improve, and the White Sox are desperate to not improve. It's the perfect match.
David O'Brien of The Athletic recently pitched a couple solid Atlanta-Chicago swaps. Let's combine them into a single blockbuster that kills two birds with one stone for Alex Anthopoulos' squad.
Blockbuster trade proposal lands White Sox Erick Fedde, Tommy Pham with Braves
It's a simple exchange at its heart. The Braves get two immediate starters in Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham. One softens the blow of losing Spencer Strider, the other helps paper over the MVP-sized void of Ronald Acuña Jr. in right field. Even with Jarred Kelenic catching fire in the leadoff spot, Atlanta needs more consistent offense and defense from the outfield collective. Especially with Michael Harris II on the mend from a hamstring injury.
Pham joined the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline last season and ended up playing World Series baseball. The Braves would hope for a similar arc in the Wild Card spot, with Pham supplying a stable source of power in the back-half of the lineup.
He has cooled off after a sizzling start to the season, but Pham is slashing a respectable .268/.348/.380 across 179 AB, posting four home runs and 16 RBI as the White Sox leadoff hitter.
Erick Fedde, meanwhile, is experiencing a career renaissance after spending last season in Korea. After struggling to carve out a consistent MLB role for years, Fedde appears to have figured out his stuff. He has been Chicago's top-line starter, forming an unexpectedly commanding 1-2 punch with the upstart Garrett Crochet (another feasible Braves target).
The White Sox, of course, will hope to parlay Fedde's sudden (and potentially unsustainable) success into a couple nice prospects. At 31, Fedde is signed through next season at only $7.5 million annually. That's a very friendly price for the Braves, and he would immediately eliminate concerns about that fifth starting spot. Rather than cycling through mediocre AAA options every fifth game, Atlanta can set their five-man rotation and forget it. Fedde would also insure against further injuries.
Chicago gets a nice haul in return — including two of Atlanta's top-30 prospects in RHP Garrett Baumann (No. 23) and SS Mario Baez (No. 30). Both are teenagers, 19 and 17 respectively, with plenty of room to grow in the coming decade. LHP Riley Frey, 22, has split this season between low-A Augusta and high-A Rome, with an impressive combined ERA of 1.82.
The White Sox get plenty of upside and reposition themselves for the future. This trade has the distinct sensation of a win-win.