MLB insider gives Braves tremendous trade deadline leverage
The Atlanta Braves have a massive leg up over everyone if they choose to upgrade their rotation.
By John Buhler
Even with Spencer Strider out for the season, the starting rotation has not been the problem for the title-contending Atlanta Braves this year. My FanSided.com colleague Robert Murray outlined a handful of interesting tidbits in his latest news and notes post about the MLB trade deadline. He not only mentioned that the Braves are doing great without Strider, but regular trade partners are sellers.
With Max Fried, Charlie Morton and Chris Sale having pitched well at the front of the rotation, as well as Reynaldo Lopez and Bryce Elder having more than held their own at the back end of it, Atlanta does not have to trade for a starting pitcher right this instant. With teams the Braves regularly do business with -- the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Miami Marlins -- being bad, watch out!
Atlanta has made plenty of trades with these three bottom feeders of late. The Braves added relief pitcher Aaron Bummer in a deal with Chicago. Raisel Iglesias used to pitch for the Halos. Even Adam Duvall spent some time down in South Beach. All three of these teams appear to be sellers. Thus, Atlanta may potentially land help like Jesus Luzardo, A.J. Puk and Michael Kopech later this summer.
Keep in mind that Atlanta has a deep farm system, especially when it comes to its starting pitching...
Atlanta Braves in advantageous situation heading into trade deadline
Of course, all of this can change on a dime. A starting pitcher could struggle or another more glaring need may open up Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos will need to solve. Most famously, he completely rebuild the Atlanta outfield on the fly during the 2021 MLB trade deadline. Doing so helped propel the Braves to their most recent World Series Championship. Could he do the same?
Atlanta has been a buzzsaw in the last two regular seasons, but has come up painfully short in the last two postseasons, falling to the division rival Philadelphia Phillies both times in the NLDS. Call it rest, call it rust, call it what you will. Whatever that was wasn't good enough. The bats went silent, the starting pitching became average. Atlanta looked pedestrian in the most important series of the year.
For my money, I think we need to sit back, relax and let the season unfold over the next three months. I expect for the Braves to be buyers at the deadline, much like expect for the Angels, Marlins and White Sox to be sellers. I mean, the Marlins just traded their best player in second baseman Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres. The Braves just need for the market to develop before attacking.
All I know is Atlanta's championship window is wide open and the Braves have to take advantage of it.