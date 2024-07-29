MLB Rumors: Braves unexpected blockbuster, Cardinals momentum, Blue Jays bargain
- Alex Anthopoulos could have a surprising move in store
- Cardinals gaining momentum in starting pitching market
- Blue Jays pitcher might be available for a bargain price
The 2024 MLB trade deadline was expected to be quieter than most, but with rough 30 hours to go until pencils have to go down, the initial expectation has not been reality. The dam broke on Thursday night with A.J. Puk getting dealt to Arizona, and things really haven't slowed down since.
As we get closer to Tuesday's 6 pm ET deadline, there should be plenty of moves on the horizon. With that in mind, here are the latest MLB rumors.
MLB Rumors: Yusei Kikuchi could be available at a bargain price
The Toronto Blue Jays have established themselves as clear sellers at this year's deadline, and the trades involving Yimi Garcia and Danny Jansen back that up. No, a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trade is not likely at all, but virtually anyone on an expiring contract could be up for grabs. Yusei Kikuchi is the headliner in that category, especially with Garcia traded.
Kikuchi has reportedly drawn interest from several teams and is someone that Jon Morosi of MLB Network considers as "very likely" to get dealt.
It makes sense for the Jays to trade him since he'll be a free agent in a matter of months, but they have to wish that Kikuchi was performing better. The southpaw has a 4.75 ERA in 22 starts and 115.2 innings of work and has particularly struggled lately, posting a 6.87 ERA in his last 12 starts and a 6.59 ERA in the month of July.
As brutal of a turn as his season has taken, there's reason to believe that Kikuchi will be a solid contributor down the stretch. Not only was he an extremely valuable mid-rotation arm as recently as last season, but Kikuchi has been getting extremely unlucky.
The southpaw has a 3.98 xERA and a 3.64 FIP. Luck can always play a factor, but the fact that his expected ERA is nearly a full run lower than his actual ERA suggests a major turnaround could be in store. His base stats being as subpar as they are open the door to Kikuchi being had for cheaper than he probably should be, and whichever team ends up acquiring him could wind up being very happy.
MLB Rumors: Cardinals gaining momentum in Erick Fedde sweepstakes
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't played their best baseball lately, yet they're still just 1.0 game back of the third Wild Card spot in the NL. John Mozeliak making the right moves could easily get this team to October, and once they're there, anything can happen.
One area that the Cardinals must address to give themselves the best chance at making a run to the postseason is the starting rotation. Sure, guys like Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, and Andre Pallante have exceeded expectations, but none of those three guys should be considered front-end starters. With Sonny Gray struggling lately as well (6.67 ERA in his last five starts) the need for a high-end arm is that much more glaring.
Fortunately, Jon Heyman of the NY Post reported that the Cardinals are "pushing" for Erick Fedde, one of the best starting pitchers available as of this writing. There's nothing definitive as of this moment, but the momentum could be swaying in St. Louis' favor.
Fedde is far from a household name but is having a breakout season at age 31, posting a 3.11 ERA in 21 starts and 121.2 innings of work for the Chicago White Sox. Not only would he be an outstanding addition for this season, but Fedde has an extra year of club control worth just $7.5 million. Considering the fact that the Cardinals just spent a combined $23 million on Lynn and Gibson, a pair of older pitchers coming off of dreadful years, Fedde at just $7.5 million would be an absolute steal.
This Cardinals team is built to win right now. It's an older roster run by an executive who probably needs to win in order to keep his job. Trading for Fedde would get them a lot closer, and is hopefully something they can pull off.
MLB Rumors: Braves could shake up the deadline by pulling off unexpected blockbuster
The Atlanta Braves are in unfamiliar territory with the deadline rapidly approaching. At 56-48, they hold the No. 1 Wild Card spot in the NL but are 8.5 games back of the first-place Phillies in the NL East. Their quest for a seventh-straight NL East title might fall a bit short.
Injuries have undoubtedly played a major role in their struggles. Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr., the team's best pitcher and hitter are done for the year with injuries. Ozzie Albies, Michael Harris II, and Max Fried, three All-Star level players, are all on the IL. Now, with Reynaldo Lopez having to leave Sunday's game early with forearm tightness, the Braves might lose yet another All-Star.
To counteract all of these injury woes, Alex Anthopoulos might have to make a big trade for Atlanta to get to where they want to be. One of the best available players is Garrett Crochet, and Heyman reports that Atlanta is among the teams involved in his sweepstakes.
Crochet's demands of sticking in the starting rotation and needing an extension to pitch into October might scare off some teams, but one like the Braves would probably be encouraged by these demands. Alex Anthopoulos is known for acquiring impactful players via trade and then extending said player on terms that are incredibly team-friendly with a small donation to the Braves Foundation.
What could hold this deal back from getting done though is the cost. Would Atlanta be willing to part with several of its top prospects to acquire Crochet, a pitcher with an injury history? The White Sox have no reason to sell low for a pitcher who still has club control for 2.5 seasons as of this writing.
If Atlanta were to acquire Crochet, that'd make what is already their biggest strength just that much more formidable while also giving them some important Max Fried insurance for next season and beyond. If the Braves can get it done for the right price, they absolutely should shake up the entire deadline by acquiring Crochet.