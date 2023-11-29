MLB rumors: Braves on verge of trade for hometowner, Ohtani FA timeline, Dodgers hire Cruz, more
- The Dodgers have hired Nelson Cruz
- When Ohtani plans to make his decision on his next team
- The Braves could finally land their starting pitcher before the winter meetings
By Josh Wilson
Nelson Cruz signs with Dodgers as a coach
Nelson Cruz hung up his glove, but is sticking around in baseball, finding a new home just a few weeks after his official retirement as a player. The Dodgers have hired the longtime designated hitter to their front office as an advisor:
Cruz wrapped up his playing career just south of Los Angeles with the San Diego Padres. Though the end of his career saw a massive drop-off in production, he stuck in the majors for just short of 20 years and remained an All-Star as late as year 15. He won four Silver Slugger awards, was named to seven All-Star teams, and won the ALCS MVP Award along the way.
Royals sign Garrett Hampson
The Kansas City Royals have shored up [insert position here] with their latest signing. Garrett Hampson, who played with the Miami Marlins in 2023, will play for the Royals in 2024.
To emphasize just how versatile he is as an everyday player, here's how much of each position he's played throughout his career:
- Center field: 1,299 innings
- Second base: 1,014 innings
- Shortstop: 621 innings
- Third base: 97 innings
- Left field: 94 innings
- Right field: 86.1 innings
Last year Hampson played over 215 innings at shortstop, more than he ever had in a season before, adding to his prowess as an all-around utility defender.
Bobby Witt Jr. is locked in as the team's shortstop. Expect Hampson to likely play an outfield role, but don't be shocked if he's called upon for something in the infield at some point, too, whether due to injury or fit.
Always good to have a player like Hampson that can play basically any non-specialist role on the field.