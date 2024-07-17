A Reds-Athletics trade to fill a hole that Cincinnati passed on in the draft
Cincinnati Reds fans had split feelings during the recent MLB Draft. With their first pick, they chose right-handed pitcher Chase Burns from Wake Forest over outfielder Charlie Condon from Georgia. A ton of Cincinnati fans were angry at this decision, as they had already tabbed Condon as the next great big league power hitter.
Cincinnati could appease all of the critics by making a simple move. Let me explain.
They just added a pitcher to their farm system, one that will likely be their first or second-ranked prospect. This makes pitchers down the line, like Chase Petty and Connor Phillips, expendable in a trade. Cincinnati could use a pitcher like Petty to acquire a power outfielder with team control ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.
A dream scenario would land the Reds the impressive outfielder from the Oakland Athletics, Brent Rooker.
A Reds-Athletics trade to bring Cincinnati the power outfielder they skipped in the draft
Rooker, 29, is under team control next season, making him more than just a 2024 rental player. On the season, he's slashing .291/.369/.573 with 21 homers. Adding him to a hitter-friendly park like Great American Ballpark would just boost those power numbers even more. Include the fact that players like Elly De La Cruz and Jonathan India would be reaching base in front of him and he could really continue his career season this year.
He would take quite a haul to land though, likely netting multiple top 10-15 level prospects. His stock has just continued to rise as the season has gone on.
The deal would be headlined by the aforementioned Chase Petty, a former first-round pick with huge upside. Petty has a fastball that can run up into the mid to high nineties that he pairs with solid command and a wipeout slider. His ERA on the year is just over 5.00, but the 21-year-old has all the talent in the world to turn his year around.
Blake Dunn looks like the kind of player that needs a change of scenery already. He's a solid outfielder with good speed and great athleticism, but he's struggled at the plate this year. If he could land with a team that can give him consistent playing time, he could turn his season back around.
Richardson, 24, has electric stuff with command that bites him. His mid-to-high 90's fastball has been dominant at every level he's been at, but his command has held him back from continuing to dominate the way he should.
The Reds need Rooker as much as anything they could get their hands on right now. He may be the spark that helps them compete for a postseason spot this year, but at the very least he would be a huge part of the lineup next season.