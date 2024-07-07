A Phillies-Braves trade war for longtime Atlanta target is brutal news for Braves
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Phillies are in control of the NL East regardless of the result of their weekend series against the second-place Atlanta Braves. Thanks to a hot start to the regular season, the Phillies have opened up a nine-game lead on Atlanta as we near the All-Star Break.
However, with the MLB trade deadline under a month away, the Braves and Phillies could be fighting over some of the same targets while they pursue divisional supremacy. Atlanta is down a starting pitcher and an outfielder thanks to devastating injuries to Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. from earlier this season. Philadelphia, meanwhile, could use a new starting centerfielder and a back-end starting pitcher thanks to Taijuan Walker's injury and Ranger Suarez's recent struggles.
Per Bob Nightengale, one outfielder who has piqued the Phillies interest is Oakland Athletics star Brent Rooker, who has also been on the Braves radar for quite some time. In Nightengale's notes, he wrote that "the Philadelphia Phillies are keeping a close eye on Oakland A’s left fielder Brent Rooker. The Phillies rank 26th in OPS among left fielders this season."
Who has the edge in a Braves-Phillies trade war for Brent Rooker?
While Alex Anthopoulos has kept tabs on Rooker for the past year, the Braves and Athletics haven't been connected on a deal involving the star outfielder in...awhile. Anthopoulos's trade history with the A's hasn't gone according to plan for Oakland, which begs the question: Why would the Athletics make another deal with Atlanta?
The Phillies, meanwhile, have the far better farm system (five top-100 prospects per MLB Pipeline) and an untarnished reputation in Oakland, at least for now. Dave Dombrowski is one of the more aggressive executives in MLB, and values prospects less than most general managers in the sport, especially if he can get real major-league talent back in return.
So far this season, Rooker is slashing .277/.351/.540 with an OPS of .891. He has 18 home runs for the Athletics, where he is signed through the 2027 season thanks to three arbitration years.
Rooker's statistics and contract should set up a bidding war if the A's are intent on trading him, which is where the Phillies have an edge over the Braves, who shed much of their farm-system talent over the last few years in trades for Matt Olson, Sean Murphy, Chris Sale and more.
Dombrowski and the Phillies can win the NL East running away. Adding Rooker would only add more salt to that wound in the ATL.